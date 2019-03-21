Man faces attempted murder charge after alleged tool case assault

A 33-year-old Enfield, N.S., man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly assaulting a 40-year-old man with a tool case at a home in nearby Oakfield last week.

RCMP said Thursday that just after midnight on March 13, they responded to the complaint at the home.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said the tool case housed a ratchet-like set.

A 50-year-old woman at the home tried to intervene and was also assaulted, police said, but she was not injured.

Another woman inside the home called police.

The accused faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault and uttering threats. He will appear in Dartmouth provincial court on April 26.

The 40-year-old victim, who was seriously injured, continues to get medical treatment.