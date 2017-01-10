Cheticamp, N.S., nursing home seeks $500k for equipment, improvements

A nursing home in Cheticamp, N.S., is looking for a commitment from the province to fund about $500,000 for equipment and improvements.

Foyer Pere Fiset, which has about 70 residents, made a capital funding request to the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness that includes $20,000 to transfer a bedpan santizing system from one part of the nursing home to another.

The bedpan sanitizer has been in the nursing home for eight years but never utilized, because it was installed in the residential care unit, administrator Mona Poirier said. Foyer PereFiset opened in 1972.

"The bedpan sanitizer has never been used because in [that] unit, there's basically no need for bedpans," she said.

"Residents are quite mobile and able to get to the bathroom by themselves. So we're looking for funding to transfer that unit into our long-term care unit."

Cross-contamination concern

Poirier said staff in the long-term care unit are required to sanitize bedpans by hand right now. The dirty bedpans cannot be transported to the other unit to be cleaned by the machine because of health reasons.

They must be disinfected in the unit where they are used, to avoid cross contamination, Poirier said.

She estimated it will cost about $20,000 to move and install the equipment in the long-term care unit.

"We need a plumbing company to (install it). It needs to be in a room by itself."

New beds are also needed to replace ones that have become obsolete, Poirier said.

"We can't get replacement computer boards for them anymore."

Essential needs

Allan MacMaster, Conservative MLA for Inverness County, said the province should cover those types of basic requests.

"When I think of the bedpan sanitizer, I think about things like C. difficile. If people working in the home don't have the right equipment ... it can cause risks for them and for the people they're are caring for," he said.

"Surely in an $11-billion budget, a way can be found to fund these kinds of essentials."

A spokesperson for the Department of Health wrote in an email that the province is working with nursing homes about facility improvements.

"Government's approach has been to work with facilities to understand and address their infrastructure and capital needs, with about $37 million dollars committed in building improvements," Andew Preeper said.

"The Department of Health and Wellness' senior executive director of continuing care will be visiting Foyer Pere Fiset in a few weeks to meet with the home's administration to further discuss the facility's needs," the email said.

