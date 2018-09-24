Cape Breton nursing home failed to provide adequate care to 93-year-old

A private long-term care home in Sydney has been ordered to make changes after it failed to provide proper care for an elderly man with bedsores.

John Ferguson, 93, was diagnosed with septic shock in 2017.

Ferguson moved into Harbourstone Enhanced Care in Sydney in May 2017.

An investigation by the Department of Health and Wellness found that Ferguson received adequate care for his first few months at Harbourstone.

But an investigator's report said the home found Ferguson had two Stage 2 pressure ulcers by early October.

The report said it appears Ferguson was checked by a doctor and the home made some changes in the care he was receiving. But later that month, Ferguson appeared lethargic and refused to eat.

The report noted that two days later the home documented that the wound was worsening and that Ferguson was failing.

The decision was made to wait until a doctor's next regular visit to the home a few days later.

When the doctor came to the home on Oct. 25, he said Ferguson "could be going septic" and needed to go to hospital.

Ferguson was taken to hospital by ambulance. An emergency room nurse at the hospital reported that "client is septic from areas on buttocks. Client is not expected to survive."

Ferguson died a couple of months later.

His family laid a complaint under the Protection for Persons in Care Act.

Norma and Bob Silverstein asked the province to investigate after Norma's father, John Ferguson, went into septic shock from two bedsores at Harbourstone Enhanced Care in Sydney. (CBC)

The report into their complaint, dated April 18, 2019, directed Harbourstone to improve its documentation and communication around wound care and skin assessments.

It also said staff failed to recognize the urgency of Ferguson's condition.

"There were possible indicators that should have prompted a more comprehensive assessment and ongoing monitoring of the resident's condition, particularly given the awareness of the existing wounds," the report stated.

It went on to say that the home's administrator must ensure nursing staff show competence in completing and documenting nursing assessments, including ongoing monitoring of residents.

Report directs staff receive training

The report also directed that staff get training on abuse, signs of abuse and the requirements of the Protection of Persons in Care Act.

The home must submit an action plan to the Department of Health, outlining how it will address the orders.

Officials with Shannex, which owns Harbourstone, said they have received the report and are reviewing it along with a medical expert. They said they are unable to comment on individual cases, but will submit a report to the Department of Health.

The province requires any facility that has received a directive to submit an action plan within 30 days. The file is not closed until investigators are satisfied the directives have been followed.

A corporation can be fined up to $30,000 for an offence under the Protection for Persons in Care Act. Harbourstone has not been fined in this matter.

