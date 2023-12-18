N.S. Nurses' Union reaches tentative agreement with long-term care employers

The Nova Scotia Nurses' Union says it has reached a tentative agreement with long-term care employers in the province.

Details of the agreement have not been released, as union members have yet to vote on ratifying it. But NSNU President Janet Hazelton said she's satisfied with the deal.

"We think our members are going to be very pleased," she said in an interview on Monday.

The union wanted to ensure its members will receive the same compensation package agreed upon by acute care nurses this summer, Hazelton said.

In addition, new language is being added to the collective bargaining agreement to address safety issues and prevent workplace violence, she said.

"There's going to be more co-operation between the member, the union and the employer to address those kinds of issues."

The union has around 1,100 members who work in the long-term care sector, Hazelton said, and they will vote on whether to ratify the deal in the next few days.

If they accept it, the union says the agreement will provide a wage settlement that's retroactive to Nov. 1, 2020, and will expire Oct. 31, 2025.

VON agreement ratified

Last week, the union reached a separate tentative agreement with the Victorian Order of Nurses, which Hazelton said would also maintain parity with acute care nurses.

That deal addresses safety issues too, she said, including by introducing new procedures for nurses who are called to homes for support in the middle of the night.

On Monday, the union announced that its members with the Victorian Order of Nurses had voted to accept that agreement, which also included an increase in bonuses aimed at retaining late-career nurses.

