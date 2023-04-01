Dozens of nurses return to N.S. health care to take advantage of $10K incentive

Dozens of nurses have agreed to come back to work in Nova Scotia's strained health-care system since the provincial government announced a $10,000 incentive to do so in March.

In a news release, the province said 148 retired, casual and travel nurses have accepted permanent positions. This means that they will work in the publicly funded health-care system for at least two years.

"We have been clear with nurses — we need you, and we want to work with you," Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson said in the release.

These returning nurses will represent more than 270,000 hours a year of direct care for tens of thousands of patients in the province, the release says. Thirty-four "hard-to-fill" positions, which have been posted for at least 90 days, are now staffed, it says.

Should a nurse take a position that is less than full time, they will be eligible for a portion of the bonus. For example, a nurse who took a 50 per cent position will receive half the bonus.

The government has also offered jobs to all graduating nurses in Nova Scotia and added 200 seats at nursing schools in the province, the release says.

