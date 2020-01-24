Skip to Main Content
Nunavut man, 48, dies in single-car crash in Port Hawkesbury

Car was travelling on Reeves Street when it left road, landed in ditch, say RCMP

Haley Ryan · CBC News ·
A 48-year-old man has died after the car he was driving went off the road on Saturday morning in Port Hawkesbury. (Robert Short/CBC)

A man from Nunavut died in a single-vehicle crash in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., on Saturday morning.

At 7:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a crash on Reeves Street between Granville and MacSween streets. Fire crews and paramedics also responded.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said a car was travelling on Reeves Street when it left the road and landed in a ditch.

The driver, a 48-year-old Nunavut man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

A collision reconstructionist examined the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Reeves Street was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police are investigating the crash.

