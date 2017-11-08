N.S. government, teachers union reach tentative agreement

There's a tentative agreement between the Nova Scotia government and the union that represents the province's roughly 10,000 primary to Grade 12 public school teachers.

The deal was reached Friday after a two-day negotiating session, the first face-to-face meeting between the two sides since March 13. In all, there were 26 days of bargaining.

The previous deal expired July 31, 2019. It was unilaterally imposed by the Nova Scotia government in 2017 through Bill 75.

The executive of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union is meeting Monday to go through the new proposed deal to decide whether to recommend it to the general membership.

In the meantime, the president of the union, Paul Wozney, is not answering questions from reporters. The union has instead provided a statement to CBC News.

"We look forward to sharing the details of the proposed contract and consulting with membership over the coming weeks," said Wozney in the statement. "Out of respect for the collective bargaining process, the NSTU will not be commenting publicly on the tentative agreement until a ratification vote has been held."

He said the date for the ratification vote will be provided this week.

