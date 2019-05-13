Premier pans NSLC vaccine policy for workers

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is not raising a glass to the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation's employee vaccine policy.

The Chronicle Herald reported earlier this week that the Crown corporation is giving all employees and contract service providers until Jan. 15, 2022 to get two doses of COVID-19 vaccine before facing unpaid leave. It's a different approach than the one the provincial government took — its 81,000 public sector employees were required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30, 2021.

"I'm very upset about that," Houston told reporters following a cabinet meeting in Halifax on Thursday.

"I've not got an acceptable explanation. I've received some of their rationale, but to me it's completely unacceptable that they decided to have a different date than the rest of the province."

The province's policy, which applies to teachers, health-care workers and other members of the public service, initially called for workers to have both shots by Nov. 30 or face unpaid leave and possible job loss.

The policy was later amended so that workers could stay on the job as long as they had at least one shot by Nov. 30 with an appointment for a second booked within 56 days. The recommended space between first and second doses is 28 days.

Ninety-nine per cent of almost 81,000 provincial employees were in compliance with the policy as of last week.

Houston said he doesn't understand why the NSLC have adopted a different approach for its workforce. The premier wouldn't speculate about the Crown corporation's motivations. When the provincial policy was announced, Crown corporations were left to establish their own vaccine policies, with the majority mirroring what the province was doing.

Policy approved by NSLC board

NSLC spokesperson Bev Ware said in an interview that the policy was developed by the corporation's health and safety team and reviewed by a medical doctor and legal team, before being approved by the board.

"The dates that were selected were to allow our retail employees, in particular, time to get their first dose prior to the peak holiday season and that would give them sufficient time to get their second dose, taking into account the holidays and delays that might mean so that they would be fully vaccinated by Jan. 15."

Ware noted that the Crown corporation's final date for double vaccination is actually earlier than what the province is requiring, given that if a government employee's first shot was on Nov. 30 they would have until Jan. 26, 2022 to get their second.

Ware said the NSLC is confident most, if not all, of its employees have at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 72.4 per cent of the NSLC's workforce of 1,800 employees have reported their vaccination status so far, she said.

Of those reporting, 72 per cent of permanent workers have been double vaccinated, said Ware.

Given that the NSLC has its own board that operates at an arm's length from the government, neither Houston nor Finance Minister Allan MacMaster, who is responsible for the NSLC, could see any direct action they could take on the matter.

"They would have the power themselves to make a decision," MacMaster told reporters.

"As a Crown corp, the NSLC isn't government itself, but perhaps - I'm sure - they would have been aware of what the province's position was. But they as an entity of their own, with their own board, would have made this decision themselves."

MORE TOP STORIES