NSLC won't have full supply of cannabis by Oct. 17

The NSLC is not sure how much demand there will be when it begins selling cannabis Oct. 17, but it does know it won't have as much to sell as it anticipated in August.

The liquor corporation had ordered 3.75-million grams of cannabis at that time and it was looking to have about 282 products to offer customers.

"The cannabis [licensed producers] have told us that they won't be able to provide us with the amount of product that we had ordered," said Beverley Ware, a spokesperson for the NSLC.

"So we do expect we will have less inventory on opening day and we will have fewer products to offer our customers."

NSLC spokesperson Beverley Ware says more product is arriving daily. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

The NSLC will sell dried flowers, pre-rolled joints, gel caps, oils and seeds because edibles won't be legal in Canada until at least 2019. Eleven locations so far will carry cannabis products.

Ware said the liquor corporation is in frequent contact with its licensed producers and knows "they're working hard to pick and pack and get their product shipped to us."

Ware said the NSLC is receiving more product daily.

Lineups are expected to form at the NSLC locations where cannabis is sold.

"We have told our customers to expect line ups. This is, as we say, a whole new industry that's opening and we don't know the extent of the demand," Ware said.

"We do know that it's going to take longer for customers to make their purchases with cannabis than it will beverage-alcohol."

