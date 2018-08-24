NSLC places first orders for cannabis in preparation for October rollout

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation has placed its first orders for cannabis in preparation for legalization in October.

The corporation, which will be the sole legal distributor of recreational marijuana in Nova Scotia, has placed orders with 14 Canadian vendors, including two from the Atlantic region. The suppliers are all based outside of Nova Scotia.

"There are no Nova Scotia producers who are licensed by Health Canada to both produce and sell," NSLC spokesperson Bev Ware said Friday.

"But we are in regular frequent contact with Nova Scotia producers and we do believe that they will be ready to provide us with product quite soon."

Nova Scotia suppliers possible by end of the year

Ware said NSLC expects to be able to buy from Nova Scotia suppliers before the end of this year.

The NSLC will stock 78 strains of the drug at first and will adjust its inventory according to consumer preference. The initial order is for 3.75 million grams and NSLC is estimating its orders will total 15 million grams in the first year.

"We've done a lot of market research to determine what are the popular products and also to determine what are some of the new and innovative products in order to offer a variety of products for customers," Ware said.

"So some of them they might be familiar with, such as White Widow, Diesel or Blue Dream, and then others will be new products that are coming into the market that they might not be so familiar with."

Recreational cannabis will be in five formats — flower, seeds, pre-rolls, oil and gel caps.

Ware said staff are undergoing extensive training in preparation for selling the new product line in the 12 retail sites scattered across the province. Consumers will also be able to order online to have their cannabis delivered by Canada Post.

