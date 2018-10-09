NSLC launching new website for cannabis products, accessories

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. will sell recreational cannabis online starting Oct. 17 to make it easier for customers to order products and access information.

Spokesperson Beverley Ware said the NSLC's new website will go live that day and will "be very much a mirror version" of the current site.

"It'll provide general information on cannabis, on our social responsibility programs and it'll also have specific product information, of what kind of products we will be carrying, price points and those types of things."

To explore the website and buy cannabis products, an online access code will be required.

"The federal legislation does not allow minors, those under the age of 19, to have access to this website," Ware said. "The access code is just one more step to help ensure that minors don't have access to the website."

The online code can be found on the back of an access code card, which will be available for purchase at all NSLC stores Oct. 17. Customers must present valid photo ID to a clerk to obtain the access card.

The website will also feature a program called Need to Know, aimed at educating customers on how to consume and secure cannabis and warns against driving while high.