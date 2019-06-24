NSLC to begin selling pot edibles as soon as mid-December

More cannabis options will be hitting the shelves inside Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation stores across Nova Scotia, including edibles, topicals and extracts that could be available before the new year.

Regulations around producing and selling cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals will come into force on October 17, but it won't be until at least early December before the products will be available at NSLCs.

Because of Health Canada's 60-day review period for new products, Nova Scotia Finance Karen Casey said consumers shouldn't expect to see the newly regulated cannabis products any sooner than December 16.

Casey said employee training on the new products will take a similar approach to when cannabis was first legalized and sold in NSLCs last year.

"NSLC did a great job preparing their staff for [selling cannabis]. They will do the same thing again. The government's responsibility will be to make sure we put out education for the public," said Casey.

Since regulations around the products are still new and ongoing, Casey said potential suppliers are still unknown. Ultimately, Health Canada determines when supply is available and who is qualified to supply.

