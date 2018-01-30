Worth a shot: NSLC looking into booze home delivery

People may soon be able to go for beer runs to the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation without even putting on their shoes.

The Crown corporation is looking to start a home delivery service for some of its most popular alcohol products.

NSLC spokesperson Beverley Ware said the change is in response to evolving customer expectations.

"Customers expect to be able to shop for products online and then to have these products delivered directly to their homes … we would like customers to be able to shop with us in a way that's convenient for them," said Ware.

She said not every NSLC product will be offered for home delivery. Out thousands of products, 400 will be eligible for home delivery, with a focus on top-sellers and products that are made locally.

The NSLC already delivers cannabis directly to customers through Canada Post.

The company posted a tender Monday requesting information from potential delivery partners, and Ware said Canada Post would be considered along with any other respondents, if it makes a submission.

But, said Ware, the process and cost of delivering alcohol could be quite different from delivering cannabis.

"When you are delivering packages of cannabis, they're small and they're light. Whereas looking at delivering beverage alcohol, they're large containers, they're heavy, they come in cans of various sizes and, of course, breakable glass containers," said Ware.

Ware said it's too early to say whether delivery will include a fee.

Potential launch in spring 2021

If all goes according to plan, Ware said home deliveries could start in spring 2021. In the meantime, the NSLC has to sort out the details of the service, find a partner to manage the delivery, and ensure its workers are trained to handle a controlled substance.

In its request for information , the NSLC asks potential partners about their ability to deliver to all areas of the province, seven days a week between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The document also asks for information about turnaround time, how order status will be communicated to the NSLC and to customers, and how a buyer's age will be verified.

