N.S. health authority names new interim leader

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is bringing in a veteran health-care executive to steer the ship while the search continues for a new president and CEO.

Janet Davidson will take the helm of the health authority on an interim basis on Sept. 3.

Most recently, Davidson has been chair of the board of the Canadian Institute for Health Information and worked as a health-care consultant.

She was Alberta's deputy health minister from 2013 to 2015 and also served as official administrator with Alberta Health Services.

Davidson was president and CEO of Trillium Health Centre in Mississauga, Ont., where she presided over the merger with Credit Valley Hospital.

The health authority's original CEO, Janet Knox, will retire at the end of the month.

