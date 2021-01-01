Nova Scotia Health warns drugs laced with fentanyl sold in Cape Breton

Nova Scotia Health is warning that some drugs sold in Cape Breton as methadone pills may be contaminated with fentanyl.

A notice from the health authority Thursday said some pills in the Glace Bay and New Waterford tested positive for traces of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid. A lethal dose for a typical adult can be as low as two milligrams, which is equal to two grains of salt.

The health authority said there have been reported overdoses associated with the substance and reminded Nova Scotians to practise safe drug use.

To reduce the risk of an overdose, people should not use alone, but they should practise physical distancing to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It also recommended starting with a test dose.

"Start low, go slow," the notice said.

The health authority also reminded Nova Scotians that naloxone kits are available for free at most community pharmacies and other community locations.

Drug users should have one available, even if they aren't intentionally using opiods.

MORE TOP STORIES