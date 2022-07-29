Expect longer ER wait times, ambulance delays, over long weekend

Nova Scotia Health is warning to public to expect longer waits at emergency rooms and slow ambulance response times over the long weekend.

A news release from the authority on Friday said it continues to grapple with patient capacity and staffing challenges that are affecting its ability to deliver timely care.

Patients can expect longer than usual waits in emergency departments and for transfers from emergency to hospital beds, the release said.

The authority said there may also be significant ambulance offload delays. Ambulance response times will also be affected, the release said.

According to the release any closures at smaller sites will be posted on its website.

Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should not hesitate to visit the nearest emergency department, the release said.

