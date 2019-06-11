N.S. union calls potential end of Halifax Infirmary negotiations 'devastating'

The union that represents many of Nova Scotia's healthcare workers is expressing concern that the Halifax Infirmary redevelopment could be on the verge of getting sent back to the drawing board.

On Friday, CBC News learned that the provincial government is poised to end negotiations with the sole bidder for the project.

Hugh Gillis, vice-president of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union, said that will be devastating for health-care workers.

"They're working in pretty horrendous working conditions," he said.

"This decision means they're going to continue. There's nothing in place or any indication as to when something new is going to start. So it's extremely frustrating for our members."

Ending the tender process would lay the foundation for a new plan.

"The [Victoria General building] desperately needs replacing but it's clear that choosing the P3 model for construction of the new hospital was a failed experiment right from the outset," said Gillis.

The Victoria General has a lengthy history of problems associated with legionnaires disease, as well as with its air conditioning.

CBC News obtained a submission to the treasury board showing that since October, the government and Plenary PCL Health have been discussing a $7 million payment to cover part of the consortium's work on its bid.

The documents also peg the capital costs of the Halifax Infirmary redevelopment at around $2.8 billion, more than the original budget for the entire QEII New Generation Project.

Opposition leaders are taking differing views on what the move would mean. Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill said years of work went into evaluating where Nova Scotia's population was headed for the project.

Potential silver lining

"It involved detailed consultation with medical staff and doctors and this government has thrown all that work away and I do believe patients are going to suffer as a result of that," he said.

"Now it's not just going to be a delayed new hospital that we need, but we may not even get it."

Nova Scotia NDP leader Claudia Chender said if the province does scrap the public-private partnership model for the project there could be a silver lining in that the buildings would belong to the people of Nova Scotia.

"I think again right now the biggest issue is that people are unable to access the health care they need in this province," she said. "This is a piece of that puzzle. So we certainly hope that the government acts as swiftly as possible."

The director of communications for Premier Tim Houston's office said they would respect the confidentiality of the tender process until it concludes.

Multiple sources have told CBC that Houston will provide an update on the project on Thursday.

