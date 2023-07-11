NSGEU calls on province to open contract negotiations for 811 employees

Nova Scotia's largest union is calling on the provincial government to increase the pay rate for employees of the province's 811 telehealth system.

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union said in a statement Tuesday that though the service provided by the associates at 811 is "an integral part of our health-care system," employees earn between $17.05 and $18.44 per hour.

The 18 associates take calls from the public seeking medical advice, and decide if they need to speak with a nurse or should be transferred to 911. They also help people who want to be added to the family doctor wait-list.

"They're very frustrated and they are seen as a critical link here in health care in Nova Scotia," Sandra Mullen, president of the NSGEU, said in an interview Tuesday. "They do critical work and they are a 24/7 service."

The union also pointed out that employees with similar duties at the 311 line in the Halifax Regional Municipality have a starting pay of $26.90 an hour. The wages for 811 employees also fall below the living wage of $23.50 an hour for Halifax, where the service is based.

High turnover, union says

Mullen said the union wants to see the contract that's held with the government renegotiated sooner rather than later. The last time talks were held was under the previous Liberal government, and Mullen said the contract is not set to be renegotiated until after 2024.

"[The] government has proven all along in this current government that they are willing to do things outside of the standard practice," she said. "They've looked at revision of wages for other sectors outside of contract bargaining, so I think there is opportunity to look at this."

The low wages are partly to blame for high turnover rates with the telehealth employees, Mullen added.

"Our members are telling us that when folks do inquire as to working there, when they find out the pay scales, they don't even proceed with the interview," she said.

CBC has reached out to the Health Department for comment.

MORE TOP STORIES