NSCC to shift many fall courses online because of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Community College said it's moving many of its courses online in the fall with some trades students and instructors meeting on campus, possibly with protective equipment, as part of the new COVID-19 reality.

The network of 14 campuses announced Monday there will be no fully on-campus programs for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs will be offered fully online or with a mix of online and on-campus learning.

Anna Burke, academic vice-president at NSCC, said the institution remains committed to hands-on learning amid the challenges of government-mandated physical distancing guidelines, such as staying two metres apart from other people and public-gathering limits, which are currently capped at 10.

Programs such as automotive service and repair and baking and pastry art might not easily lend themselves to online learning, and Burke said some courses will need to be offered in person.

"A lot of the learning has to happen in classrooms," she said. "Really, it's about scheduling and about having some of that safety protocol in place [and] really working through that detail. [We'll] get a clearer picture of that a bit later in the summer."

NSCC said it's consulting with public health officials as it plans for the upcoming school year.

"Seeing that a number of people are choosing to use a mask ... there may be certain circumstances ... in our learning environment where it will be required," she said. "But I think it's a bit early for us to understand whether or not it would be mandatory for all of our students and employees."

Tuition unchanged

NSCC's existing three-year deal for a three per cent tuition increase is going ahead as planned.

Tuition for the coming school year will be $3,515 for certificate and diploma programs, and $5,380 for advanced diplomas. Burke said the value of what NSCC offers won't decrease as online learning increases.

"Even though the delivery is looking different for this coming year, I think the commitment to quality of the education is unwavering," she said.

