NSCAD faculty union set to strike early Friday

Members of the faculty union at NSCAD University are preparing to hit the picket line on Friday morning.

The 95 full-time and part-time faculty members at the Halifax art and design school are set to strike as of 8:30 a.m., according to an update on the union's website.

The union, FUNSCAD, says the key issues are workload, compensation and job security.

The collective agreement expired at the end of June 2018, and negotiations have continued since July.

In January, union members voted 97.5 per cent in favour of a strike mandate, with 97.6 per cent of members casting a ballot in the strike vote.

Impact on students

Kassidy Bernard, the president of the student union, SUNSCAD, said her group plans to join striking faculty on the picket line to show support.

"We know that good working conditions for them means that we'll be receiving a better learning environment," said Bernard. "We know that our faculty are excellent at what they do. They are really passionate and they love their practice as well as teaching students. They make NSCAD great."

The student union is encouraging students not to cross the picket line. But Bernard said the group understands that may not always be possible, since some classes taught by faculty who aren't in the striking bargaining unit will continue to be held.

Bernard said the university has told students there will be no repercussions for those who choose not to cross the picket line, and that the university could extend the semester if the strike lingers.

That could pose a problem for students who have already booked flights at end of the scheduled semester, who have jobs lined up or are about to graduate. Some students have leases that can't be extended.

But Bernard said those issues won't affect student support.

"We're prepared to support them throughout the strike, whatever that duration is," she said.

CBC News was not able to reach the university and union for comment on Thursday.

What are some of the issues?

Wages: The union is seeking "modest" salary increases to keep up with the cost of living and bring salaries in line with other universities in the province. It says faculty have seen minimal wage increases over the past seven years.

The union is seeking "modest" salary increases to keep up with the cost of living and bring salaries in line with other universities in the province. It says faculty have seen minimal wage increases over the past seven years. Workload: The union says NSCAD is the last university in the province where faculty teach six courses a year, and it would like to see that number drop to a level comparable with other schools.

The union says NSCAD is the last university in the province where faculty teach six courses a year, and it would like to see that number drop to a level comparable with other schools. Job security: The union is hoping for longer contracts for part-time faculty, who currently don't know from one semester to the next which classes they will be teaching, or if they will be teaching at all.

The union is hoping for longer contracts for part-time faculty, who currently don't know from one semester to the next which classes they will be teaching, or if they will be teaching at all. Other: The union wants guaranteed research days for librarians, protections for family members who take time off to be caregivers, maintenance of the minimum number of full-time faculty and contract language about hiring faculty in Indigenous studies.

