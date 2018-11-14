Skip to Main Content
NSCAD faculty union votes overwhelmingly against board after president fired
An overwhelming majority of faculty union members at NSCAD University have voted 'no confidence' in the board of governors after the removal of the school's president less than two weeks ago.

Faculty calling for board to explain firing or reinstate former president and step down

Taryn Grant · CBC News ·
NSCAD's faculty union has voted overwhelmingly against the university's board of directors in a non-confidence motion. (Robert Short/CBC)

The faculty union released results of its vote in a news release Wednesday. The union says it conducted the vote by secret ballot this week on a secure online platform.

"Full and part time faculty, librarians and technicians at NSCAD University powerfully expressed their lack of confidence in the Board of Governors with 95.6% of members voting and 96.3% of those voting NO CONFIDENCE in the Board."

NSCAD president Aoife Mac Namara was in the post for less than a year when the board dismissed her on June 26

Dr. Aoife Mac Namara began her term as NSCAD president in August 2019. (The Nova Scotia College of Art and Design)

Many students and faculty disapproved of Mac Namara's removal when the news broke two days later, and have started an online petition and letter-writing campaign calling for the provincial government to remove the current board and reinstate the former president. 

Faculty union president Mathew Reichertz said he had been impressed with Mac Namara's work, and he highlighted her apparent commitment to addressing systemic racism, which included launching a formal anti-racist strategy.

In the news release about the non-confidence vote, Reichertz said the board's lack of transparency in its decision to remove Mac Namara "has created a vacuum of information that is destabilizing to the University and destroying our trust in the Board and its ability to responsibly fulfil its fiduciary duties."

Mathew Reichertz is the president of the Faculty Union of the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design (FUNSCAD). (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

Reichertz calls for the board to either provide a "satisfactory explanation" for its decision, or reinstate Mac Namara and step down.

The faculty union is made up of technicians, full-time and part-time faculty, and librarians.

