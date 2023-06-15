Free well-water kits given out by province don't test for hydrocarbons

The free well-water testing kits given out by the province to residents impacted by the recent wildfires do not detect hydrocarbons, but there are options if anyone suspects that type of contamination.

Hydrocarbons are a large group of compounds that include fossil fuels such as natural gas and petroleum. It can also include home heating oil.

Signs of hydrocarbon contamination include odours or an oily sheen on water or soil. If this is detected, the province recommends that people call the local branch of the provincial Department of Environment and Climate Change for an inspection.

"Although the test kits we are providing do not test specifically for hydrocarbon contamination, we can help you understand what testing you may need," a spokesperson for the province told CBC News in an email.

The well water testing kits distributed by the province can detect bacteria, conduct a metal scan and "analyze general chemistry parameters."

The province will collect samples from the testing kits and send them to labs for analysis. The results will be shared with homeowners.

