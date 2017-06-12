School buses, long-term care homes may face staff shortages with N.S. vaccine mandate

Nova Scotians were warned of potential staff shortages within the public school bus service and long-term care homes as the province's vaccine mandate came into effect Tuesday.

Employees under two-vaccination mandates were expected to provide employers proof of vaccination for COVID-19 by the end of the day. Those without a first dose were told they would face employment consequences, including unpaid leave, starting Wednesday.

In a news release, the province said there may be some disruption to school busing in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) as well as small pockets in other education regions.

In the HRCE, drivers may be assigned to new routes and one driver may need to cover an extra route before and after school, which could lead to delays for students.

HRCE said in a statement Tuesday that most of its drivers are vaccinated, but ongoing driver shortages continue to be a problem.

"Our priority is to ensure that all students from pre-primary to Grade 12 have a bus to ride on, to and from school, each day. We will continue to communicate proactively with families to keep them informed and advise them of any changes to their bus schedules," the statement said.

Existing staff shortages

While vaccination rates have been high among workers in long-term care homes, the province said some facilities are dealing with existing staff shortages so even a small number of unvaccinated staff could result in a home not being able to accept new residents or seniors.

The province said facilities could consider using employment agencies and travelling nursing staff and offering part-time and casual staff full-time employment.

Most are vaccinated

As of Tuesday, the province had granted 20 COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions:

Two of 134 human rights exemption requests were granted.

Eighteen of 49 medical exemption requests were granted.

The latest data showed 99 per cent of front-line health care, continuing care, paramedics, education employees and others have had at least one dose of the vaccine. Ninety-nine per cent of provincial government employees had at least one dose.

The province also provided the latest data for the following employers/sectors on Tuesday:

Nova Scotia Health Authority: 96.5 per cent fully vaccinated (up from 95 per cent on Nov. 24); 3.1 per cent partially vaccinated; 18,726 total employees with 91.3 per cent reporting (up from 90 per cent).

IWK Health Centre: 99.2 per cent (no change); 0.6 per cent partially vaccinated; 3,573 total employees with 99.4 per cent reporting (no change).

Long-term care: 96.1 per cent fully vaccinated (up from 95 per cent); 2.1 per cent partially vaccinated; 11,027 total employees with 98.0 per cent reporting (up from 95 per cent).

Home care: 95.3 per cent fully vaccinated (up from 95); three per cent partially vaccinated; 3,821 total employees with 97.1 per cent reporting (up from 97 per cent).

Education: 97.8 per cent fully vaccinated (up from 97 per cent); 1.3 per cent partially vaccinated; 18,726 total employees with 96.4 per cent reporting (up from 90 per cent).

Emergency Health Services (EHS): 99.7 per cent fully vaccinated (no change); 0.8 per cent partially vaccinated; 1,353 total employees with 100 per cent reporting (up from 92 per cent).

Adult day programs (Seniors and Long-term Care): 94.6 per cent fully vaccinated (up from 94 per cent); no employees partially vaccinated; 76 total employees with 97.4 per cent reporting.

Correctional services: 98.7 per cent fully vaccinated (no change); 0.8 per cent partially vaccinated; 527 total employees with 99.4 per cent reporting.

Community Services (Disability Support Program and Child and Youth Caring Program): 93.9 per cent fully vaccinated (up from 93 per cent); 4.4 per cent partially vaccinated; 8,269 total employees with 97.2 per cent reporting.

Daycares: 94.5 per cent full vaccinated (up from 93 per cent); 3.8 per cent partially vaccinated; with 97.1 per cent of facilities reporting.

Hearing and Speech NS: 99.4 per cent fully vaccinated (no change); no employees partially vaccinated; 173 total employees with 100 per cent reporting.

