SPCA helping fill in veterinary gaps in Cape Breton

The Cape Breton SPCA Animal Hospital is allowing the general public to book spaying, neutering and other services like vaccine appointments and exams for flea and tick products as a way to combat veterinary backlogs and staff shortages on the island.

Heather Woodin, director of programs and administration with the Nova Scotia SPCA, told the CBC's Information Morning Cape Breton during an interview on Tuesday that she's heard it can take a while for pet owners to get in to see their vets for preventive treatments.

"We're hoping that that is going to help alleviate some of the support demands that veteran clinics across the province are experiencing," she said.

Woodin said any profits made will be reinvested back into programs and services that support the community at SPCA.

"So by bringing your pet in for these services, it's helps us continue to provide the services from the SPCA side to the community for those in need," Woodin said.

Previously, the SPCA was only providing veterinary services for low-income clients, it said in a Facebook post.

Recruiting veterinary staff has been a challenge across the province, Woodin said. She said the first graduating class of veterinary assistants from the SPCA's College of Animal Welfare based in Dartmouth, N.S., will be in the workforce soon to help with staff shortages.

Woodin said there's no criteria to get an appointment. She said services are open to everyone, even people who have veterinarians.

"Just give us a call and we can book you in relatively soon," she said.

