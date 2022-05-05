N.S. scraps non-resident property tax; deed transfer tax to remain

The Nova Scotia government has scrapped a plan to increase taxes for non-resident property owners.

Premier Tim Houston made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

"My intention all along, and the intentions of our government all along, were to improve home affordability," he said. "That was never meant to be at odds with our core value, the core value of our government, the core value of our province, which is being more welcoming.

"So today I will put my personal pride to the side. This policy was an effort to find a solution. It was always meant to be a tool to support housing. But when you realize that the tool you have in your hand might not get the job done, you look for another tool. I commit to finding a tool to make home affordability — particularly for first-time home buyers — a reality in this province."

The government announced the new taxes for non-resident property owners in the spring budget. The changes included a tax of $2 per $100 of assessed value for non-residents, as well as a five per cent deed transfer tax for non-residents who buy a property.

The news of the new taxes was met with criticism from seasonal residents and municipalities.

On Tuesday, Houston announced changes that would see the property tax amount vary depending on the value of the property.

But on Thursday he announced the non-resident property tax will be completely removed.

The non-resident deed transfer tax, however, will proceed as planned.

Houston said the "tweaks" he announced Tuesday were to make the policy more fair, but as time went on, he understood that there was a broader risk.

"I believe the risk of reputational damage to Nova Scotia is becoming more and more real, and it's something I'm not willing to accept. So we'll find another way to address the housing issue."

Houston rejected suggestions that the government leapt into the policy without enough data or scrutiny of its potential effects. He said like all policies, it was subject to plenty of analysis.

"Sometimes it's difficult to anticipate where something might go in the minds of the public," Houston said. "But we did not foresee that this would change the view of Nova Scotia in the eyes of people."

