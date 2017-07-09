N.S. Scouts camp loses 2 buildings in suspicious Christmas Day fire

A Scouts camp lost two buildings and had a third badly damaged in a suspicious fire on Christmas Day.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews were called to Camp Nedooae in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., just after 9:30 p.m. AT on Friday, said district Chief Kevin Dean.

The gate blocking the property was locked so they had to cut it open before they could get in, which "takes time," he said.

"Two [wooden] buildings were completely destroyed, and one building had significant damage," Dean said.

He said their goals would have been to keep the blaze from spreading, while also trying to save as much of the buildings as possible.

According to their Facebook page, Camp Nedooae is a provincial Scout camp with four hectares of open fields and 103 hectares of woods, nature trails and Brown Lake.

Firefighters remained on scene until 4 a.m. Saturday. Dean said they handed the investigation over to the RCMP because the fire's cause appears suspicious.

