Province offers $150K reward in Cape Breton homicide case

The province is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the homicide of Cape Breton resident Debbie Ann Hutchinson.

The announcement comes days after Cape Breton Regional Police said they are now treating Hutchinson's disappearance six years ago as a homicide. Police had previously been investigating her disappearance as a missing person's case.

"Ms. Hutchinson, then 59 years old, was last seen on video surveillance making a purchase at a drive-thru in the Sydney area on April 15, 2017," the province said Friday in a news release .

The next day, Hutchinson's car was found burned in a wooded part of the Cossitt Heights Drive area of Sydney.

Police have asked the public for any information that could help determine what happened before Hutchinson's disappearance or to her vehicle. They have also released photos of four vehicles that were on Cossitt Heights Drive right before Hutchinson's vehicle was burned, in an effort to identify the drivers.

Members of the public can report information about this case to the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090, or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.