Why N.S. Public Health is releasing fewer COVID-19 exposure sites
Nova Scotia Public Health announced Wednesday it would be making fewer COVID-19 exposure site announcements. Public Health said it is now relying on people who are testing positive for COVID-19 to do their own contact tracing.
With most people doing their own contact tracing, health officials can't identify potential exposure sites
Nova Scotia Public Health announced Wednesday it will make fewer COVID-19 exposure site announcements.
Public Health said that it is now relying on people who are testing positive for COVID-19 to identify and contact their close contacts.
"As a result, Public Health will no longer have the necessary information to report most exposure sites and locations," Public Health said in a news release.
The release states that exposure sites or locations will be reported if they are identified in connection with cases in high-risk settings like long-term care, hospitals, shelters and transition houses, corrections facilities and other group living settings.
