Why N.S. Public Health is releasing fewer COVID-19 exposure sites

Nova Scotia Public Health announced Wednesday it would be making fewer COVID-19 exposure site announcements. Public Health said it is now relying on people who are testing positive for COVID-19 to do their own contact tracing.

With most people doing their own contact tracing, health officials can't identify potential exposure sites

Nova Scotia's public health mobile unit in Truro, N.S., on Jan. 14, 2021. (Robert Guertin/CBC)

Nova Scotia Public Health announced Wednesday it will make fewer COVID-19 exposure site announcements.

Public Health said that it is now relying on people who are testing positive for COVID-19 to identify and contact their close contacts.

"As a result, Public Health will no longer have the necessary information to report most exposure sites and locations," Public Health said in a news release.

The release states that exposure sites or locations will be reported if they are identified in connection with cases in high-risk settings like long-term care, hospitals, shelters and transition houses, corrections facilities and other group living settings.

now