Why N.S. Public Health is releasing fewer COVID-19 exposure sites

Nova Scotia Public Health announced Wednesday it will make fewer COVID-19 exposure site announcements.

Public Health said that it is now relying on people who are testing positive for COVID-19 to identify and contact their close contacts.

"As a result, Public Health will no longer have the necessary information to report most exposure sites and locations," Public Health said in a news release.

The release states that exposure sites or locations will be reported if they are identified in connection with cases in high-risk settings like long-term care, hospitals, shelters and transition houses, corrections facilities and other group living settings.

MORE TOP STORIES