N.S. RCMP investigate fatal crash between bicycle and truck

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal collision between a bicycle and a truck. It happened Thursday over the noon hour on Highway 10 near Mossman Station Road in Lunenburg County.

RCMP said in a release that the 68-year-old cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The 60-year-old driver of the truck was not injured.

Police have accident reconstruction experts on the scene and motorists are being detoured around the crash site.

The release said motorists can expect detours into Thursday evening.

