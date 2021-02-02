HRM charter changes proposed to speed up housing builds

Nova Scotia's municipal affairs minister has introduced amendments to Halifax's charter as part of proposed changes to speed up approvals of residential housing developments in the area.

The amendments, which were recommended by the province's new housing task force, include measures to limit approvals to either a community or regional council, and eliminate putting the application through a second process, such as a planning advisory committee.

"They will clarify approval processes, remove duplication and reduce costs," Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr said Wednesday.

According to Lohr, the amendments will shorten the amount of time needed to consider applications by several months. He said the move is needed because of the housing crisis.

"We need more housing supply and we should have started building it five years ago," said Lohr.

Coun. Shawn Cleary, who represents District 9 Halifax West Armdale, said he thinks the changes are reasonable.

"If you speed things up by five or six months, that could be the difference between making one construction season or waiting until the next season," said Cleary.

Cleary said the public still gets to have a say at a public hearing, and councillors still get to vote on the development proposals.

"If we can move things through faster, get more units built over the next years, that will be a good thing," said Cleary.

Sam Austin, councillor for District 5 Dartmouth Centre, pointed out there is no planning advisory committee for the districts in the Harbour East Community Council.

