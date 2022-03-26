Labour Department investigating death of Nova Scotia Power technician

Nova Scotia's Labour Department is investigating the death of a Nova Scotia Power technician who was working on a power line outside a home in Upper Sackville, N.S., on Friday.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said police received a report of a "possible electrocution" on Wineberry Way and were dispatched at approximately 2:30 p.m.

"When our members arrived at the scene, it was determined that a lineman, [a] man ... appeared to have been electrocuted and EHS transported him from the scene to the hospital."

Marshall said the investigation was then turned over to the Labour Department.

A statement from the department said the man died after coming into contact with an energized line.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to their loved ones," said the statement. "The situation is under investigation and no further details are available at this time."

Stop-work order

The department says a stop-work order has been issued.

Peter Gregg, Nova Scotia Power CEO, said in a statement that the company is co-operating with the investigation.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of one our power line technicians. On behalf of the entire team, we offer our sincere condolences to our colleague's family. Safety is our number one priority and losing a team member is devastating for our entire organization."

