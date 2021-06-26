Nova Scotia Power investigating damage to underground equipment in Dartmouth

Nova Scotia Power crews are investigating after some underground equipment was damaged in downtown Dartmouth on Saturday morning, leaving nearly 1,400 customers without electricity.

Halifax Regional Police blocked off an area of Portland Street after reports of a "loud banging noise" and smoke coming from an underground substation hatch.

Fire crews were also called to the scene just before 9 a.m. AT.

"We got called to an underground Nova Scotia Power hatch in front of the art gallery," said Halifax district fire chief Lloyd Currie.

"The police were on scene before us and they could hear some loud banging noise and then the power went out."

Emergency vehicles are shown on Portland Street on June 26, 2021. Halifax Regional Police and fire crews were called to the street after reports of a 'loud banging noise' and smoke coming from a hatch on the sidewalk. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

According to Nova Scotia Power's outage map, there were about 1,400 customers without power in the area as of 10:15 a.m. AT.

The estimated restoration time for the outages was 1 p.m. AT.

"Crews are conducting switching procedures to get the majority of customers back on as soon as possible," Kathryn O'Neill, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power, said in a text message.

