N.S. hockey players to compete in historic first PWHL game

Some Nova Scotian hockey players will become part of sports history on New Year's Day when they compete in the first official game of the new Professional Women's Hockey League.

The first puck will drop between the league's Toronto and New York teams at 1:30 p.m. AT in the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, formerly Maple Leaf Gardens.

Two-time Olympian Jill Saulnier of Halifax recently signed a two-year contract with New York, while forward Blayre Turnbull of Stellarton, goaltender Carly Jackson of Amherst and defender Allie Munroe of Yarmouth are on the Toronto roster.

Turnbull, also a two-time Olympian, said she's excited to potentially play against Saulnier — her former teammate and friend since the age of 12.

"She's not the most fun person to play against because she competes so hard," Turnbull said. "But at the same time ... for us to now be playing professionally against one another at 30 and 31 years old, I think it's [a] pretty special moment."

For Saulnier, who grew up playing alongside Turnbull and chasing the Olympic dream, it's gratifying to see other Nova Scotians hit the big leagues, too.

"To see the girls have the opportunity to play pro hockey and showcase what they've spent their whole lives training to do, it's honestly amazing," she said.

All 72 games this season will be available to watch online or on broadcast television this season, through partners like CBC, TSN and Sportsnet in Canada.

This visibility is something Saulnier longed for growing up, when the only opportunities to watch women's hockey on television came during the world championships or every four years during the Winter Olympics.

Defender Allie Munroe of Yarmouth, N.S., has signed a one-year contract with Toronto. (CBC)

The new league was officially announced in August, after the Professional Hockey Federation (PHF) and the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association announced their merger in June. This meant that PHF contracts became void.

"We have to give a lot of credit to the girls who have done so much for the sport and gotten us to where we are today ... [who] don't have the opportunity to be a part of the inaugural season," Turnbull said.

Munroe said the formation of the PWHL is a historic moment for women's hockey.

"It's just so exciting to finally have that one league where we can all, you know, come together and ... be teammates or rivals," she said.

Carly Jackson, who grew up in Amherst, N.S., is a goaltender with Toronto. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press)

Jackson, who played in Cumberland County for most of their minor hockey career, echoed that sentiment.

"I just think it's going to be electric," they said. "I'm just looking forward to people getting eyes on this game and falling in love with it."

For the Nova Scotians playing on the new Toronto team, having others from their home province around has made it feel more like home. Their head coach, Troy Ryan, is also from Halifax.

"I think everyone from Nova Scotia just loves being from Nova Scotia," Munroe said with a smile, adding that she looked up to Turnbull growing up and has played with Jackson. "All those little connections ... helps bring it all together and will translate on the ice I hope."

While other leagues have come and gone, Jackson said the PWHL will be here for the long run.

"This is definitely the one," Jackson said. The PWHL "is going to be pretty incredible."

