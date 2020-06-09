As Nova Scotia plans to reopen government offices, here's the protocol

Now that bars and restaurants, barber shops and salons are allowed to open their doors, the Nova Scotia government is starting to think about how it can bring provincial employees back to the office, instead of working from home.

According to new government guidelines, employees are being asked to stay at least two metres apart from colleagues, to limit the number of visitors coming in for meetings and are being told not to eat at their desks.

Other public health directives include practising good hygiene and coughing/sneezing etiquette, cleaning workspaces twice a day and self-isolating for 14 days when returning to the province. Employees may also choose to wear a non-medical mask or face covering to reduce the risk of infecting other people.

Government managers have been told to do hazard assessments to identify practices or workplaces that might have COVID-19 risks.

For employees, this includes:

Are people able to maintain physical distancing of at least two metres at the workplace?

Are people able to easily access soap and water, hand sanitizer, and/or personal workspace cleaners?

Do employees have access to mental health supports to reduce stress and anxiety?

Can the number of face-to-face interactions be limited with video conferencing, email and/or phone calls?

Can the number of visitors in a workplace be limited?

For workspaces, this includes:

Are employee workstations at least two metres apart?

Are employees able to be situated so they aren't facing each other?

Are there panels or shields between employees and between employees and clientele?

Can unnecessary items be removed to increase unencumbered floor space?

Do collaboration areas comply with physical distancing and maximum gathering requirements?

Is access to the workplace controlled?

Are reception areas free of items, such as magazines and pens?

Does the building manager have a plan for enhanced cleaning and physical distancing in shared spaces, such as elevators and washrooms?

Do employees have access to cleaners/disinfectants for cleaning shared equipment?

Where there may be lineups, are there two-metre markers installed?

Have one-way traffic patterns been marked?

Where security and safety are not a concern, can doors be left open to reduce high-touch areas?

For tasks and activities, this includes:

Do employees have to come in close proximity with one another or with members of the public during the course of their work?

Do employees have to exchange materials, such as paperwork or mail, with each other or the public?

Do employees come in contact with shared equipment during the course of their work, such as whiteboard markers, lunchroom appliances and photocopiers?

Is there a procedure for contactless drop-off and pick-up?

Can clients at a greater risk of infection or those at a greater risk of spreading the disease be accommodated with modified service delivery?

For transportation, this includes:

Are employees able to maintain a two-metre distance between one another or clients?

Is there a procedure for cleaning and disinfecting the vehicle between shifts?

Can employees use the same vehicle for every shift?

Are employees able to keep the windows open?

Can barriers be installed between driver and passenger(s)?

Do employees have access to hand sanitizer and cleaners?

For communication, this includes:

Has signage been installed to inform employees and clientele of procedures, capacity and to encourage good hygiene?

Have employees been informed of the health and safety controls implemented in the workplace to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission?

Do managers have a plan on how to share information with employees on the return process, safety procedures and expectations?

Is there a plan for managers to communicate regularly with employees about how controls are working and to hear concerns and share ideas?

Are employees aware of mental health supports?

Before returning to work, employees must self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms. They're encouraged to call 811 if they're experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to see if they should get tested.

Premier Stephen McNeil said there will be announcements soon about when Nova Scotians will be able to once again access government services in person.

