Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Some N.S. pharmacies reporting shortage of cold and flu medications

Some pharmacies in Nova Scotia are struggling to keep their shelves stocked with cold and flu medications. But unlike the shortage of liquid analgesics for children, there are still enough syrups, sprays and tablets to go around.

Pharmacists blame a tough flu season and COVID-19 supply problems

Jack Julian · CBC News ·
A pharmacy shelf with only a few boxes of medicine.
A Dartmouth, N.S., pharmacist says she first noticed supply problems in the fall, which coincided with the yearly spike in cold and flu cases. (André Dalencour/Radio-Canada)

Nova Scotians suffering from colds and the flu may have trouble finding the drugs they like to ease their symptoms.

Anne Marie Siteman, a pharmacist at Moffat's Pharmacy in Dartmouth, N.S., said it's like nothing she's ever seen in over 40 years of practice.

"Well, there's so much empty space on the shelf that it just looks like it's been bombed," she said.

Siteman said she first noticed supply problems in the fall, which coincided with the yearly spike in demand for cold and flu remedies.

But the problem has persisted, which she attributes to a heavy flu season, and supply-chain problems hanging over from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nothing's changing. We're not getting product in. What we currently have is leaving the store, but we're not getting any new stuff in," she said.

Like a game of 'whack-a-mole'

Greg Richard is seeing the same pattern at Boyd's Pharmasave in Halifax.

He said he orders cold and flu medicine from his supplier daily, and they send what they can.

"They usually sell out within a few days," he said. "Almost a bit like whack-a-mole trying to keep stuff in and make sure we're covering all of our bases."

Richard said supply ebbs and flows, but on some days he only has about one-third of the products he would normally stock.

He said he feels sympathy for his customers.

Greg Richard, the owner of Boyd's Pharmasave in Halifax, says he orders cold and flu medicine from his supplier daily, and they send what they can. (Robert Short/CBC)

"The folks who have called many different pharmacies and they finally reach us and we have what they're looking for," he said. "[It's] definitely a big sigh of relief from them."

Richard said while customers may not get their favourite brand of medicine, there are always alternatives available.

He's been steering patients toward medicated nasal sprays, which he finds are more plentiful than cold pills or syrups.

CBC News also contacted pharmaceutical suppliers and the provincial pharmacy association Monday, but did not hear back by deadline.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jack Julian

Reporter

Jack Julian joined CBC Nova Scotia as an arts reporter in 1997. His news career began on the morning of Sept. 3, 1998 following the crash of Swissair 111. He is now a data journalist in Halifax, and you can reach him at (902) 456-9180, by email at jack.julian@cbc.ca or follow him on Twitter @jackjulian

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now