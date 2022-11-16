N.S. mobile primary care clinic to open in Weymouth and Digby

Residents of Weymouth and Digby, N.S., will soon be able to access a mobile primary care clinic in their area.

The temporary service — provided by Nova Scotia Health, Emergency Health Services (EHS) and community partners — was recently created to bring health-care services to underserved communities in Nova Scotia.

The new clinic addresses non-urgent health issues such as mild pains, sore throats, minor infections, cold symptoms and prescription refills. They are not walk-in clinics and patients are asked make appointments.

The mobile clinic will be parked at the Weymouth Medical Centre on:



Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m

Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The mobile clinic will be parked at the Digby Curling Centre on:

Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The pop-up clinics were set up in Halifax and Antigonish last weekend.

Patients can call 1-800-410-6672 to book an appointment. Phone lines will open on the Thursday before each weekend clinic and will close once all spots are filled.

