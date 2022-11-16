N.S. mobile primary care clinic to open in Weymouth and Digby
Temporary service is bringing health care professionals to underserved communities
Residents of Weymouth and Digby, N.S., will soon be able to access a mobile primary care clinic in their area.
The temporary service — provided by Nova Scotia Health, Emergency Health Services (EHS) and community partners — was recently created to bring health-care services to underserved communities in Nova Scotia.
The new clinic addresses non-urgent health issues such as mild pains, sore throats, minor infections, cold symptoms and prescription refills. They are not walk-in clinics and patients are asked make appointments.
The mobile clinic will be parked at the Weymouth Medical Centre on:
- Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m
- Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The mobile clinic will be parked at the Digby Curling Centre on:
- Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The pop-up clinics were set up in Halifax and Antigonish last weekend.
Patients can call 1-800-410-6672 to book an appointment. Phone lines will open on the Thursday before each weekend clinic and will close once all spots are filled.