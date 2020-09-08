Man charged after being found intoxicated on RCMP officer's deck

A Shelburne, N.S., man is facing charges after he was found intoxicated and carrying cocaine at a Mountie's home.

On Saturday, an on-duty Shelburne RCMP officer returned home to find the man on his back deck, according to a release.

The 31-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication, at which point he tried to escape custody. He was arrested soon after.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Jennifer Clarke said police don't know the nature of the intoxication because the man was not tested.

Upon searching the man during his arrest, police found 20 grams of crack cocaine and a sum of money. The drugs were packaged for individual sale.

The man told police he didn't know why he decided to sit on the police officer's deck.

The man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, mischief over $5,000 and two counts of resisting arrest. He was also ticketed for public intoxication.

He was initially taken to court and remanded into custody. He was back in court Tuesday.

