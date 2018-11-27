Hearing set for Cape Breton lawyer charged with professional misconduct

A Cape Breton lawyer who has been charged with professional misconduct and professional incompetence will have a hearing before the Nova Scotia Barristers' Society next month.

Adam Rodgers is alleged to have breached provisions of the Code of Professional Conduct and the Legal Profession Act.

His hearing comes close to two years after his former law partner, Jason Boudrot, was suspended from practising law in Nova Scotia.

Their former Port Hawkesbury-based firm was known as Boudrot Rodgers, but Rodgers then took over as managing partner of the firm and renamed it Rodgers Law Group.

Adam Rodgers is alleged to have breached provisions of the Code of Professional Conduct and the Legal Profession Act. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

It was alleged that Boudrot disclosed misappropriating funds from trust accounts and racked up more than $1.5 million in debts.

Rodgers had to lay off employees and the barristers' society had to appoint a custodian to oversee the firm as it winded down.

He told CBC News he would be available for comment on the upcoming hearing on Friday.

The hearing will take place Oct. 5-6.

MORE TOP STORIES

