Nova Scotia spends $2.5M to help host 2024 Congrès mondial acadien

The Nova Scotia government is spending $2.5 million to help the Argyle and Clare regions host an international gathering of Acadian communities held every five years.

Congrès mondial acadien is scheduled from Aug. 10 to Aug. 18, 2024. In a news release, the province said the event will "strengthen ties among Acadian communities around the world and showcase Nova Scotia on an international scale."

The province's funding will go toward promoting and organizing the event.

In addition to funding from the province, the federal government is giving $4.6 million and the Municipality of the District of Argyle and the Municipality of the District of Clare are spending $200,000 each.

Nova Scotia last hosted Congrès mondial acadien in 2004.

According to the province, Clare and Argyle have the largest concentration of Acadians and francophones in rural Nova Scotia.

The province is expecting the 2024 event will draw 30,000 first-time visitors and have a big economic impact.

MORE TOP STORIES