N.S. investing $1.3M to support training for technology jobs

The province is investing $1.3 million over three years to support free training for jobs in information technology.

The training will be delivered by NPower Canada. The organization was formed in the U.S. in 2000 but expanded to Canada in 2014.

"We are able to provide our applicants with the Google IT support certificate," said Diana Parks, NPower Canada regional director. "It's a 15-week program and will include career coaching for tech fields, and much of it is done online."

The program will be open to 350 people between the ages of 18 and 29 over the next three years, with 50 of them being recruited now. They will begin their training in January.

The trainees will get five years of career support.

Diana Parks is an NPower Canada regional director. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The program is open to all but will target Black and Indigenous Nova Scotians, as well as new immigrants to Canada.

The full cost of the program is $2.7 million. The federal government, along with Google.org, are among additional contributors.

MORE TOP STORIES