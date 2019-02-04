Shaming of sexual assault survivor sparked X-Men, Axemen brawl, says player

The shaming of a sexual assault survivor sparked an intense brawl on Saturday between the St. Francis Xavier X-Men and the Acadia Axemen during an Atlantic University Sport men's hockey game in Wolfville, N.S., an X-Men player says.

"Over the course of my three-year AUS career, I have been challenged in dealing with insulting and derogatory comments on the ice pertaining to the shaming of a sexual assault survivor," Sam Studnicka stated in a news release from St. FX Monday.

"It has taken an emotional toll on me, and it has been frustrating that one AUS hockey program in particular has elicited repeated on-ice comments directed towards me."

A few videos of the fight were uploaded to YouTube.

WARNING: This video contains offensive language.

The videos show players from both teams grabbing at one another, throwing punches and hurling insults.

One video showed a player from Acadia's team hitting people with his hockey stick from the bench.

It also showed X-Men head coach Brad Peddle standing at the divider between the benches and yelling at the Acadia bench.

Studnika said a comment was made to him during the third period of Saturday night's game, which was addressed by his head coach to the on-ice officials and to Acadia's head coach.

"I was completely shocked when, minutes later, I was on the ice and the offending athlete [who made the comment] was sent to take the face-off against me," Studnika said.

Studnika did not say what was said about the sexual assault survivor, but said in his statement "there is no place for such comments within our society."

'My teammates stood up for me'

He said he was happy his teammates didn't let the incident slide.

"I am proud of the way my teammates stood up for me and for something bigger than hockey. This event shows that more education is still needed on this issue," Studnika said.

"It is a serious societal issue and we need more awareness and education on all levels so young men are aware of the implications of their words and actions."

Coach defends players

Peddle added his own statement to the St. FX news release.

He said after 14 years of coaching at the university level, he doesn't approve of fighting in the league, but he defended his players for standing up for their teammate.

"That is more important than winning a hockey game. It is a testament to the character and integrity of the student-athletes in our locker room," Peddle said.

Peddle went on to say he believed the incident was "very avoidable" based on "repeated discussions about the situation."

"Supporting Sam has always been the top priority," Peddle said. "In this specific instance, our team took a stand to protect him from repeated, unnecessary insults that have no place in sport or the greater society."

CBC News contacted Acadia University for comment.

Acadia spokesman Scott Roberts said Atlantic University Sport is looking into the incident and said CBC's inquiries should be directed to that organization.

Revelation doesn't affect investigation

Phil Currie, Atlantic University Sport executive director, said the organization is in the middle of its investigation into the fight.

Currie told CBC News he thought it was important for the St.FX student athlete "to come forward and say his piece publicly."

"I applaud him for having the courage to do so, but that doesn't change the investigation we're pursuing in reference to the incident and our commissioner will still do his work and look at all the issues related to the incident," Currie said.

Currie said the investigation will involve interviewing all the players and "natural justice properties and philosophies."

"It's important we hear both sides of each of these issues and then, from there, determine if we need more information experts or more information from other players, whatever the case may be," he said.