N.S. Health launches program to speed up access to mental health care

Nova Scotians have a new pathway to obtain faster treatment from mental health specialists.

An early intervention program, which launched on April 25, aims to provide patients with assessments from psychiatrists within a matter of weeks.

The rapid access and stabilization program is a partnership between the psychiatry department at Nova Scotia Health and Dalhousie University.

It is for patients 19 or older who need help managing a range of psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety or stress-related conditions.

"The goal is that nobody should really be waiting to see a psychiatrist and be on the wait-list for more than four weeks," said Dr. Vincent Agyapong, who is the chief of psychiatry for Nova Scotia Health's central zone and the head of Dalhousie University's psychiatry department.

The most recent data on the Nova Scotia wait times website shows that patients with non-urgent issues waited an average of 78 days for a first appointment with a mental health clinician at the Halifax-Bayers Road clinic after an initial referral.

The waits vary depending on the clinic throughout the region, with some patients waiting longer.

Nova Scotia Health said those with urgent problems are seen right away and the provincial mental health and addictions crisis line is also open 24 hours a day.

'The more you leave people on the wait-list, they get worse'

One of the objectives of the new program is to help people bring their issues under control before they show up to emergency departments.

"Early intervention always equates to better prognosis. The more you leave people on the wait-list, they get worse. They present to emergency departments, they present to our inpatient units," Agyapong said.

Doctors and nurse practitioners in the central zone, including those in walk-in clinics, can refer patients through the program. After an initial assessment and diagnosis from one of the psychiatrists, the patient's primary provider then receives a treatment plan.

"Family doctors are very skilled in looking after patients," Agyapong said. "What family doctors have a problem with is knowing the appropriate medication to prescribe, confirming the diagnosis that the patients have."

Supporting primary care providers

The treatment plans provided to family doctors and nurse practitioners include follow-up steps that should be taken in instances where medications result in side effects. They will also suggest dosage increases if there are no side effects but there is partial improvement.

Patients can also be referred back to the program if the treatment plan is not working.

Currently, referrals go into the same queue for psychiatry and psychotherapy, Agyapong said.

"So this is a new model where you bypass that system."

Agyapong has implemented similar programs in Edmonton and Fort McMurray, Alta., and said fewer people with mental health issues showed up to emergency rooms there as a result.

Psychiatrists in the Nova Scotia program have already been seeing patients, some of whom have been able to get a consultation within a day of their initial referral, he said.

Dr. Jason Morrison is one of the psychiatrists seeing patients referred through the rapid access and stabilization program at the Abbie J. Lane Memorial Building in Halifax. (Paul Poirier/CBC)

Two doctors are doing assessments every day, with more expected to join in July.

Until then, the expectation is that 40 new patients will be seen every week at the Abbie J. Lane Memorial Building, which is part of the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

Agyapong hopes the initiative will be quickly expanded and used as a training opportunity for residents, nurse practitioners and social workers.

Program could be expanded elsewhere in province

The program is the latest attempt by the health authority to improve access, said Matthew White, the director of mental health and addictions for the central zone of Nova Scotia Health.

He said those who are experiencing a mental health crisis receive immediate care but work is always happening to improve wait times in non-urgent cases.

"Wait times can be long," White acknowledged, "so having a program such as this, being able to help folks get that timely access, is key."

The program will use existing resources but if the results are encouraging, White said additional funds could be provided to add more clinical space and staff. It could also expand to other parts of the province outside the central zone, he said.

"We have every confidence this is going to be a great success and we're going to make sure that resources follow with it," White said.

