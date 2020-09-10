N.S. government makes licensing change for taxi, ride-hailing services

The Nova Scotia government is changing the licensing rules to reduce costs and "administrative burdens" for taxi and ride-hailing services.

On Tuesday, Halifax regional council approved changes that will allow companies such as Uber and Lyft to operate in the municipality. But officials with Uber said the ball was in the province's court when it comes to the requirements of a Class 4 licence.

In a release Thursday, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal announced that it will create a restricted Class 4 license that will not require a road and knowledge test, which would save people a $68 retesting fee.

All other requirements for a Class 4 license, including a medical assessment, will remain.

"Making it easier to do business is an important step toward providing Nova Scotians with more transportation options," said Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines. "The changes should help open the sector to healthy competition."

A standard Class 4 license to drive an ambulance or small bus will still require the knowledge and road test.

The new regulations take effect immediately.

