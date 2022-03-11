N.S. fuel prices likely dropping again Saturday morning

Fuel prices in Nova Scotia are set to drop once again Saturday morning.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board announced Friday it would invoke the interrupter clause overnight, meaning a shift in gas prices by at least six to eight cents per litre.

CBC News reporter Robert Jones, who makes gas price predictions for the network, said Friday he expected the cost of gas to go down by around 15 cents per litre and that diesel could dip by 30 cents.

On Friday, gas prices dropped by four cents a litre. Regular gas in the Halifax area was selling for 182.1 cents per litre and diesel was 199.7 cents per litre. In Cape Breton, regular gas was selling for 184.0 per litre and diesel was 201.6 per litre.

Gas prices rose by about 30 cents per litre this month after the provincial regulator invoked the interrupter clause three times.

