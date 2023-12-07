N.S. expands use of electronic referrals to include ultrasound tests

Nova Scotia is expanding electronic referrals for some diagnostic procedures in hopes it will reduce wait times and keep patients and doctors better informed.

The province announced Wednesday that electronic referrals for ultrasound tests are now available, and the referral system will also eventually be used for CT scans. The technology has been used for MRIs since September and surgical referrals since March.

Under the existing Ocean eReferral system, patients who provide an email address to their family doctor or a health care provider receive a notification when a referral for imaging has been sent, when an appointment has been booked and if the referral is updated or changed. The health care provider who made the referral receives the same information.

"Technology is helping us provide better communication, shorter wait times and overall better, faster care for Nova Scotians," said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson in a media release.

The province said electronic referrals can help eliminate inconsistent, misdirected or duplicate referrals.

Almost 900 MRI electronic referrals have been received since September, according to the province

Dr. Greg Hirsch, a senior medical director with Nova Scotia Health, said more than 10,000 surgical electronic referrals have been sent since March.

"We now have new insight into the number and types of referrals being sent and their status, which is improving our ability to plan, co-ordinate referrals, communicate with patients and providers, and support more timely access to surgical consults," Hirsch said in the release.

The e-referral system is already used by the pediatric ear, nose and throat clinic at the IWK Health Centre.

"I do think that this is a very important step to getting better data and a better patient experience," said Dr. Gerard Corsten the chief of pediatric surgery at IWK Health Centre.

Corsten said even when a referral is faxed to his clinic it is scanned into the online system. He hopes to see an even more widespread adoption of electronic referrals.

"But it's also going to be critically important to support the physicians through the change," Corsten said.

