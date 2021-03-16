Nova Scotia putting defibrillators in all public schools

The Nova Scotia government is spending $700,000 to equip all public schools with automated external defibrillators, devices that can provide a life-saving jolt for people in cardiac arrest.

The money will go toward the purchase of 350 the devices. About 70 schools already have a defibrillator.

Education Minister Derek Mombourquette said Tuesday that the hope is the devices will never have to be used. But given the central role that most schools play in their communities, he said they are the perfect locations for the devices.

"Schools, of course, are for our students and staff, but also are used by the larger community," Mombourquette said.

"We have schools in almost every community across the province, so having these devices in each one of them is important to the department and important to me."

The order to purchase the new units went out Tuesday. Mombourquette couldn't say how long it will take to equip each school.

Once it's done, the locations will be entered in a provincial database so that 911 operators will be able direct people where to find them in the event of an emergency.

