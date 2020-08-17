One new COVID-19 case in northern Nova Scotia

One new case of COVID-19 has been discovered in Nova Scotia's northern zone, and public health officials have linked it to one of the three cases previously reported last week.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority defined the northern zone as an area that includes Colchester-East Hants, Cumberland and Pictou. The previous three cases were discovered between Friday and Saturday, and were all related to travel.

This increases the total number of known active cases in the province to four. None of the cases are in hospital.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab did 221 tests on Sunday, the day the most recent case was discovered.

This brings Nova Scotia's testing numbers to 68,638 negative test results, 1,075 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

Over the weekend the Nova Scotia Health Authority issued warnings about possible COVID-19 exposure on two flights between Toronto and Halifax.

There were four known active cases in Nova Scotia as of Monday, August 17, 2020. All four cases are in the Northern Zone, and the most recent case has been traced to a previous travel-related case. (Province of Nova Scotia)

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES