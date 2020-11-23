Nova Scotia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Nova Scotia is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as Newfoundland and Labrador and P.E.I are exiting the Atlantic bubble for at least two weeks as cases rise in Atlantic Canada.

All new 11 cases are in the central health region. Eight are connected to previously reported cases and three are under investigation.

One of these new cases was detected at the rapid COVID-19 screening pilot program for bar staff and patrons on Grafton Street in Halifax on Saturday night.

There are currently 51 active cases in Nova Scotia and 1,143 tests were completed in the province on Sunday.

The active exposure sites in the greater Halifax area are listed here.

Starting on Tuesday in P.E.I. and on Wednesday in N.L., people coming from any of the Atlantic provinces will have to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

Those coming into Nova Scotia and New Brunswick from the other Atlantic provinces are still not required to self-isolate.

COVID cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

