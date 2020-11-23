Nova Scotia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
One of these cases was detected at the rapid testing site in downtown Halifax
Nova Scotia is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as Newfoundland and Labrador and P.E.I are exiting the Atlantic bubble for at least two weeks as cases rise in Atlantic Canada.
All new 11 cases are in the central health region. Eight are connected to previously reported cases and three are under investigation.
One of these new cases was detected at the rapid COVID-19 screening pilot program for bar staff and patrons on Grafton Street in Halifax on Saturday night.
There are currently 51 active cases in Nova Scotia and 1,143 tests were completed in the province on Sunday.
The active exposure sites in the greater Halifax area are listed here.
Starting on Tuesday in P.E.I. and on Wednesday in N.L., people coming from any of the Atlantic provinces will have to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.
Those coming into Nova Scotia and New Brunswick from the other Atlantic provinces are still not required to self-isolate.
COVID cases in the Atlantic provinces
The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:
- New Brunswick reported 15 new cases on Monday and has 89 active cases. The province also announced another death relating to the virus, the seventh in New Brunswick. Public Health is asking anyone who has travelled from Halifax back to New Brunswick to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days as a result of community spread in Halifax.
- Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases on Monday and the province now has 23 active cases. Effective on Wednesday, anyone arriving in N.L. from within the Maritimes will have to self-isolate for 14 days.
- P.E.I. reported one new case on Monday and has two active cases. Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, anyone travelling to P.E.I. from other Atlantic provinces will have to quarantine for two weeks. Anyone who has returned from Nova Scotia or New Brunswick in the past week should limit their contact with others.
Symptoms
Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:
- Sore throat.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.