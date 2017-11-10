How COVID-19 is affecting Nova Scotia's courts

As the number of COVID-19 cases increases locally and around the globe, the court system in Nova Scotia is ramping up measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, two days before the province announced its first cases of COVID-19, Nova Scotia's chief justice ordered the immediate cancellation of all upcoming jury trials for 60 days.

On Monday, the judiciary announced additional steps, including the adjournment of all appeals, all matters before small claims court and many provincial court matters. Those matters, like jury trials, are expected to be rescheduled for dates starting in June.

All pre-trial conferences are to be conducted by phone, and the courts are encouraging lawyers to increase the use of phone and video conferencing to reduce the number of people going in to courthouses.

Additional steps include:

No communal water jugs or disposable water cups in the courtrooms. Personal water bottles are allowed but must be removed upon leaving.

Increased cleaning protocols in all courtrooms and courthouses.

All civil weddings at the courthouses are cancelled. Individuals who want to get married outside the courthouse can ask a justice of the peace to perform the ceremony.

Provincial court appearances are being staggered, rescheduled or done by video conference as much as possible.

Counsel are encouraged to appear on behalf of clients.

The general public will not be permitted to access provincial courts.

Megan Longley, executive director of Nova Scotia Legal Aid, said the courts consulted with her organization and other "major system players" in planning the COVID-19 response.

"It's an ever evolving situation that is new to everybody so people are working together to solve problems as quickly and in the best way we can," Longley said in an interview.

Prioritizing urgent cases

For legal aid, Longley said a priority is ensuring urgent cases are identified and dealt with, including criminal cases where individuals are on remand and could be released into community, and family cases involving child protection.

Longley said she is expecting an increased demand for legal aid to stand in for people under the new courthouse restrictions. But with the cancellation of jury trials, the demand may be offset.

"As (cancellations are) taken care of, our full-service lawyers who are normally trial lawyers will be able to help out with other matters, such as people who don't have counsel — helping them make arrangements to have their matters put off in court without the need for them to show up in person," said Longley.

The courts also ask that all counsel and members of the public not enter any courthouse if they've returned from international travel in the past two weeks or if they're exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The recommendation aligns with the orders of Nova Scotia's public health officials to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning from abroad, no matter the condition of an individual's health.

The courts are instructing anyone who is due to appear in court and has recently travelled or is symptomatic to call their lawyer or the court immediately.

