Using rapid tests? N.S. Health now recommends swabbing both throat and nose

Researchers with Nova Scotia Health's microbiology team have found that collecting samples from both the throat and the nose makes for a more accurate rapid test result than just by nose swab alone.

The research project was designed after a public discussion theorizing that a combined sample might produce more accurate results.

In a news release, Public Health said it's working to update the current testing instructions because those from the manufacturer suggest just a nose swab.

Public Health also said if people decide to only test from one source it should be a nasal swab, which would give a more accurate result than just a throat swab alone.

How did they determine the best way to test?

The research compared rapid test results from the following: nasal swab, throat swab, and combined nasal and throat swab.

All the results were confirmed using PCR testing.

Compared to PCR testing, the nasal-only and throat-only swabs each detected 64.5 per cent of cases.

By combining both the nose and throat swab in one test, the swabs were able to detect 88.7 per cent of cases.

The Nova Scotia team was the first to report research results to support the combined nose/throat collection method for rapid tests.

"These types of projects are instrumental in testing anecdotal reports of new collection methods that are different from the manufacturers' approved collection recommendations. Projects like this are critical in our response to COVID-19," Dr. Todd Hatchette, chief of the microbiology division in the department of pathology and laboratory medicine for Nova Scotia Health, said in a news release.

The research project has been submitted for publication.

